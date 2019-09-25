Suspected Case of African Swine Fever Reported in South Chungcheong

Photo : YONHAP News

A new suspected case of African swine fever (AFS) was reported on Sunday in the country's central region for the first time since the first case was confirmed on September 17th.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said that the suspected case was reported on Sunday morning from a farm in the area of Hongseong, South Chungcheong Province, where many of the country's pig farms are concentrated.The ministry immediately sent a preliminary quarantine team to the farm to enforce a ban on the movement of livestock, people and vehicles, and enact emergency quarantine measures.The farm is raising 28-hundred pigs, with 62 other farms within three kilometers are raising about 86-thousand pigs.The final test result of the suspected case will be released on Sunday night.