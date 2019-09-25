Top Office Urges Prosecution to Take People's Calls for Reform 'Gravely'

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said on Sunday that the prosecution should take the people's calls for prosecutorial reform gravely.A senior official at the top office made the remarks to KBS regarding a massive candlelight protest held the previous day to support Justice Minister Cho Kuk and his drive to reform the prosecution.The official said that the presidential office and the prosecution should both understand the public's aspirations for reforms of the prosecution. The official added that as President Moon Jae-in noted, the prosecution should have a sense that it is the agent of reforms.On Friday, Moon called on the prosecution to think about why there are growing calls for prosecutorial reform, sending a warning signal over its extensive investigation of Cho.On Saturday, a large number of people gathered in Seoul to support the justice minister and to demand reforms of the prosecution.Protesters held a candlelight demonstration in southern Seoul where the Supreme Prosecutors' Office is located, voicing support for Cho and blasting the prosecution's intensive investigation into allegations involving Cho's family.