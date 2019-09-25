N. Korean Envoy to UN 'Positive' about US-N. Korea Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean Ambassador to the United Nations Kim Song said on Saturday that he is "positive" about the resumption of denuclearization talks between the United States and North Korea.Kim made the remarks to Yonhap News at a banquet dinner of the 2019 Global Peace Forum on Korea at Columbia University in New York City.Asked about ongoing efforts to arrange a working-level meeting between Washington and Pyongyang, Kim reportedly said that he is "positive about the prospect."Kim then said that "the timing is positive," revising his earlier comment when asked when he expects the working-level meeting will take place.The envoy, however, declined to comment on the prospect of a third summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump, saying it is something on which he cannot say anything yet.