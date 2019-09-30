Top Prosecutor Vows to Uphold People's Calls for Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution said in an official statement on Sunday that it would faithfully uphold the people's calls for prosecutorial reform.The Supreme Prosecutors' Office issued the statement in the name of Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl a day after a large-scale candlelight rally was staged in support of Justice Minister Cho Kuk and his drive to reform the prosecution.The top prosecutor said that the prosecution will faithfully uphold the people’s will and the National Assembly’s decision for prosecutorial reform, vowing his best efforts to help realize such reform.Yoon added that he has clearly stated such a position multiple times since his confirmation hearing and there is no change in the position.The statement did not comment on the ongoing investigation into allegations involving Cho's family, but an official at the prosecution said that the probe will proceed regardless of the candlelight protest.On Saturday night, a massive rally supporting Cho and his reform drive took place outside the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office in southern Seoul. Organizers claim about one-point-five to two million people took part in the rally.