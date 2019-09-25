Parties Clash over Saturday's Candlelight Rally Calling for Prosecution Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties clashed over Saturday's candlelight rally supporting Justice Minister Cho Kuk and his drive to reform the prosecution.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) downplayed the candlelight protest in southern Seoul, saying the number of rally participants was exaggerated.LKP lawmaker Park Sung-joong said in a press conference on Sunday that although organizers claim some two million people were present at the rally, capacity estimates of the area suggest no more than around 50-thousand were present.Fellow LKP lawmakers Min Kyung-wook, Park Dae-chul and Khang Hyo-shang expressed similar skepticism about the number of rally participants, accusing the media of blindly accepting organizers’ claims and publishing fake news.The Democratic Party, however, said in a briefing that about two million people gathered in front of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office calling for reform of the prosecution. The party then reiterated its commitment to prosecutorial and judicial reform.The ruling party said the number of participants at the massive rally exceeded expectations and was a display of public protest against the excessive investigation into Cho's family and demonstrated aspirations for prosecutorial reform.