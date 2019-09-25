S. Korea, Britain to Open High-level Dialogue Channel Ahead of Brexit

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United Kingdom will open a high-level dialogue channel this week ahead of the latter's scheduled departure from the European Union late next month.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Sunday that Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho and his British counterpart Heather Wheeler will sign a related memorandum of understanding on Monday at the ministry building in Seoul.After the signing ceremony, Lee will hold talks with the British minister for Asia and the Pacific over lunch and receive a briefing from her on London's Brexit preparations.Via the new high-level channel, the two countries will discuss a variety of issues ranging from bilateral economic cooperation and finance to climate change and energy.Late last month, South Korea and the U.K. signed a bilateral free trade agreement to help maintain continuity in trade and economic ties post-Brexit.