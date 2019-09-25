S. Korea's Industrial Output Up for Second Month in August

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's industrial output increased for the second straight month in August, helped by gift purchases ahead of the Chuseok holiday.According to Statistics Korea on Monday, the country's overall industrial output rose point-five percent last month from a month earlier.Output in the service sector rose one-point-two percent from the previous month on the back of large increases in the retail and wholesale sectors.Production in the mining, manufacturing, gas and electricity industries fell one-point-four percent last month from a month earlier due mainly to decreased output in vehicles.Retail sales, an indicator of consumption levels, jumped three-point-nine percent last month from a month earlier, the first growth in three months and the largest gain since January 2011.Facility investment increased one-point-nine percent in August, posting growth for three straight months.It's the first time in five months that production, consumption and investment all posted growth.