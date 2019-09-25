Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Sports

S. Korean Hur Mi-jung Goes Wire to Wire to Capture 4th LPGA Win

Write: 2019-09-30 09:49:42Update: 2019-09-30 11:21:03

S. Korean Hur Mi-jung Goes Wire to Wire to Capture 4th LPGA Win

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean golfer Hur Mi-jung has captured her second LPGA title of the season.

Hur shot a four-under 68 in the final round on Saturday at the Indy Women in Tech Championship held at Brickyard Crossing Golf Club in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The 29-year-old finished at 21-under 267 to win the four-round tournament. Hur defeated Denmark's Nanna Koerstz Madsen by four strokes and completed the first wire-to-wire victory of her career.

It was Hur's fourth career LPGA Tour victory, and she earned 300-thousand U.S. dollars for the accomplishment.
List

Editor's Pick