Typhoon Mitag Moving Northward, Expected to Hit Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

Typhoon Mitag, the 18th typhoon of the year, is expected to hit South Korea early Thursday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Monday, the typhoon is moving northward from waters east of the Philippines and will likely make landfall in South Jeolla Province early Thursday morning.The weather agency then projects Mitag to move northeastward across the peninsula toward the East Sea.The effects of the typhoon are expected to be most strongly felt between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday afternoon. Rains will grip Jeju Island and the southern coast of the mainland as early as Monday, enveloping most parts of the country on Wednesday.The KMA warns that the effects of Typhoon Mitag could be stronger depending on its approach and duration.