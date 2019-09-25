Massive Candlelight Rally Held in Support of Justice Minister, Reform Drive

Photo : YONHAP News

A massive rally was staged in southern Seoul on Saturday to call for reform of the prosecution amid ongoing investigations into alleged impropriety involving Justice Minister Cho Kuk's family.A coalition supporting judicial reform held a candlelight event from 2 p.m. Saturday in front of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office in the Seocho area.Organizers estimate between one-point-five to two million people participated in the rally, filling a one-point-six kilometer area around the prosecutors' office.The rally is a demonstration of opposition to the prosecution's investigation into Cho's family. Participants called for prosecutorial reform and the creation of an independent investigative body targeting crimes by high-ranking public officials, two objectives sought by Cho.Meanwhile, a counter demonstration was held at the same time in front of the Supreme Prosecutors' Office to demand Cho's resignation, with an estimated one thousand participants.