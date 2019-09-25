Menu Content

Politics

Massive Candlelight Rally Held in Support of Justice Minister, Reform Drive

Write: 2019-09-30 11:04:09Update: 2019-09-30 11:23:35

Photo : YONHAP News

A massive rally was staged in southern Seoul on Saturday to call for reform of the prosecution amid ongoing investigations into alleged impropriety involving Justice Minister Cho Kuk's family.

A coalition supporting judicial reform held a candlelight event from 2 p.m. Saturday in front of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office in the Seocho area.

Organizers estimate between one-point-five to two million people participated in the rally, filling a one-point-six kilometer area around the prosecutors' office. 

The rally is a demonstration of opposition to the prosecution's investigation into Cho's family. Participants called for prosecutorial reform and the creation of an independent investigative body targeting crimes by high-ranking public officials, two objectives sought by Cho.

Meanwhile, a counter demonstration was held at the same time in front of the Supreme Prosecutors' Office to demand Cho's resignation, with an estimated one thousand participants.
