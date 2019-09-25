Committee Proposes Vehicle Operation Scheme to Tackle Fine Dust

Photo : KBS News

A presidential committee has proposed restricting the operation of older diesel-powered vehicles as implementing a voluntary two-shift vehicle operation scheme at times of high fine dust.The National Council on Climate and Air Quality, chaired by former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, presented the proposals at a press conference on Monday.The presidential office received the ideas last week and vowed to actively reflect on the suggestions when crafting environmental policies.Under the proposal, vehicles with the poorest emissions grade -- as determined by the government -- would be barred from operating when fine dust levels are high. Operators of certain diesel-powered cars would also be subject to higher taxes.Moreover, Ban’s council proposed a voluntary two-shift vehicle operation scheme when fine dust levels in a particular week are forecast to be high.For small and medium-sized businesses that emit less than ten tons of fine dust annually, the council proposed government support to help them reduce emissions.The council also recommended suspending the operation of up to 27 coal-fired power plants during periods of high fine dust.The air quality body says it aims to reduce fine dust by up to 20 percent in the peak season this year compared with previous years.