S. Korea Considering Lowering Bar for Active Duty Conscripts

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean military is considering relaxing certain requirements for conscripts as the number of young males is expected to soon decline precipitously.An official at the Ministry of National Defense said on Monday that it is considering lowering the physical requirements and standards for active duty troops.The ministry will begin phasing in the new lower requirements from 2021 such as reduced restrictions on body mass index and blood pressure benchmarks, among others.The number of 20-year-old men who receive mandatory screening for conscription is expected to stand somewhere between 220-thousand and 250-thousand from 2022, a steep decline from the 350-thousand in 2017.The military is also considering other measures to cope with South Korea’s pending population contraction, including reorganizing its structure and using more high-tech equipment.