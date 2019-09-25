Moon Orders Prosecution to Draw Up Own Reform Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has ordered the prosecution to draw up its own reform plan as soon as possible.According to the presidential office on Monday, Moon issued the order to Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl while receiving a report from Justice Minister Cho Kuk on his drive to reform the prosecution earlier in the day.Stressing that the prosecution should be the main party that leads the reforms, Moon urged Yoon to present such measures by paying close attention to public concerns and gathering various opinions within the state agency.The president also emphasized that the Justice Ministry and Supreme Prosecutors' Office should join efforts in carrying out the reforms.Moon said all government authorities should exercise modesty in front of the public and be subject to more stringent democratic controls.The presidential directive comes days after Moon indirectly criticized the prosecution's ongoing investigation into Cho and his family. Over the weekend, a massive candlelight rally in support of the embattled minister and his reform plans was held in Seoul.