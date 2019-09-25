Committee Proposes Comprehensive Policies to Tackle Fine Dust

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: South Korea's anti-fine dust agency has unveiled its first set of policy proposals to tackle air pollution. They include restricting the operation of older diesel vehicles between December and March and halting the operation of up to 27 coal-fired power plants.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: A presidential committee tasked with combating fine dust has come up with its first set of policy suggestions after five months of deliberations.The main thrust of the policy package, disclosed by the ​National Council on Climate and Air Quality on Monday, is putting restrictions on older diesel cars and construction machinery.When fine dust concentration is particularly severe, the council suggested curbing operations of grade-five emissions vehicles in urban centers and areas with more than 500-thousand people.The committee, chaired by former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, also proposed promoting an "alternate no driving day" system when fine dust levels are expected to be high for a week-long period.Transportation accounts for 29 percent of fine dust emissions in the country. The council believes its policy suggestions will help cut fine dust by nearly 41-hundred tons between December and March, when levels are typically at their worst.As for power plants, which emit 12 percent of all fine dust in the country, the council proposed temporarily halting operations of certain coal-fired power plants in phases from December to March in a move that could reduce fine dust emissions by nearly 35-hundred tons.The air quality body says it aims to reduce fine dust by up to 20 percent in the peak season this year compared with previous years.The presidential office received the ideas last week and the government will implement the policies from next month. An official with the council said there could be minute adjustments, but most of the policies will be reflected.The council will come up with a second set of mid to long-term proposals next year.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.