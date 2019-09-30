Moon Orders Prosecution to Draw Up Own Reform Plan After Massive Rally

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Following a massive candlelight rally protesting the prosecution's probe into Justice Minister Cho Kuk and his family and expressing support for prosecutorial reform, President Moon Jae-in ordered the state agency to map out its own reform plan.Choi You Sun reports.Report: [Nat sound: Candlelight Rally Calling for Prosecutorial Reforms (Sept. 28)]A large-scale candlelight rally took place in front of the Supreme Prosecutors' Office in southern Seoul on Saturday, where participants expressed support for Justice Minister Cho Kuk and the Moon Jae-in administration's drive to reform the prosecution.Rally participants accused the prosecution of abusing its power and criticized the scope of the state agency's ongoing investigation into corruption allegations surrounding Cho and his family.President Moon, who earlier urged the prosecution to exercise restraint in its probe, ordered the state agency on Monday to draw up its own reform plan as soon as possible.While receiving a report from the justice minister, the president said the prosecution should be the main party to lead the changes.He also stressed that all government authorities should exercise modesty in front of the public and be subject to more stringent democratic controls.Partisan strife over the prosecution's probe intensified with the ruling Democratic Party(DP) saying the rally raised the alarm for both the prosecution and the opposition parties, which it claimed were using the probe for political gain.The DP said it plans to set up a special committee to accelerate the Moon administration's reform drive.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party, on the other hand, accused the ruling camp of mobilizing its supporters to protect the justice minister and attempting to intervene in the prosecution's investigation.The minor opposition Bareunmirae Party also accused the president and the ruling party of threatening and exerting pressure on the prosecution.The main opposition is planning to hold a large-scale rally of its own in downtown Seoul on Thursday to criticize the Moon administration and call for Cho's resignation.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.