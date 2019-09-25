Economy
KOSPI Closes Monday Up 0.64%
Write: 2019-09-30 15:47:30 / Update: 2019-09-30 15:50:24
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose on Monday, gaining 13-point-12 points, or point-64 percent. It ended the day at two-thousand-63-point-05.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing five-point-17 points, or point-82 percent, to close at 621-point-76.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened three-point-seven won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-196-point-two won.
