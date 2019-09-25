KBS Poll: 49% Don't Consider Probe into Minister's Family Excessive

Photo : YONHAP News

A larger number of South Koreans do not consider the prosecution's ongoing probe into Justice Minister Cho Kuk and his family to be excessive.A recent survey conducted by Hankook Research found 49 percent of respondents said the probe was not excessive, compared to 41 percent who said it was.Another ten percent replied they didn't know.Meanwhile, 64 percent said the prosecution should be allowed to publicize facts of suspected crimes involving high-ranking government officials and lawmakers, while 24 percent said the state agency should be prohibited from releasing such information.The survey, commissioned by KBS, was carried out between Thursday and Friday on one-thousand-02 adults nationwide.It had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus three-point-one percentage points.