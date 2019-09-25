Trial Begins for Ex-Officials over Alleged Environment Ministry Blacklist

Photo : YONHAP News

A trial has begun for a former environment minister and a former presidential aide who were indicted on charges of interfering in personnel changes in line with an alleged blacklist of people from the previous Park Geun-hye administration.The Seoul Central District Court on Monday held the first preparatory hearing for former minister Kim Eun-kyung and former presidential secretary for balanced human resources Shin Mi-suk, who both stand accused of power abuse and obstruction of duties.Defendants are not required to attend preparatory proceedings and neither of them made an appearance.The court also asked for the prosecution's opinion on whether former vice environment minister Park Chun-kyoo, who carried out the crimes ordered by Kim, was a mere victim or an accomplice.The former officials are suspected of forcing executives at Environment Ministry affiliated agencies appointed by the previous government to step down so their posts could be filled with those favorable to the Moon Jae-in administration.