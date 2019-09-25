Parliament Adopts Resolutions on N. Korea, Tokyo Olympics

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's National Assembly on Monday adopted two resolutions related to North Korea and Japan, respectively.The North Korea resolution denounces the Kim Jong-un regime's military provocations and advancements in nuclear and missile capabilities.It states that Pyongyang's provocative acts threaten global peace and stability and completely go against the spirit of the September 2018 inter-Korean military agreement.It warned that if North Korea continues to launch missiles and conduct nuclear tests in violation of UN Security Council resolutions, and thereby raise tensions on the Korean Peninsula, it will only further isolate itself from the international community.The resolution also called on the Seoul government to seek a fundamental resolution to the nuclear issue in cooperation with the world and through the U.S. alliance.The Japan resolution calls for a usage ban on the controversial Rising Sun flag at sports venues during next year's Tokyo Summer Olympics and Paralympics.Both bills were approved with overwhelming support by lawmakers.