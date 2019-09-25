Prosecution Summons 20 LKP Lawmakers in 'Fast-track' Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution has summoned 20 main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) lawmakers over a National Assembly scuffle in April related to the fast-tracking of some key reform bills.The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office said Monday that it mailed the summons on Friday requesting the lawmakers appear for questioning anytime between Tuesday and Friday.This is the first time LKP representatives have been asked to appear as defendants in the probe.Complaints are known to have been filed against the 20 lawmakers for sabotaging parliament meetings, occupying chambers and detaining a lawmaker of another party.Previously during a police investigation, 59 members of the main opposition party refused to appear for questioning.The prosecution took over the case earlier this month. Representative Kim Kwan-young of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party has been questioned since.