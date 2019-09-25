2 More Chinese Vessels Seized for Illegal Fishing in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Coast Guard has seized two Chinese fishing vessels for illegally operating in waters off the country’s western coast.The ships, both weighing around 100 tons, were seized Saturday morning while attempting to fish illegally after trespassing into South Korean seas around 48 kilometers southwest of Baeknyeong Island near the inter-Korean maritime border.Thee Chinese sailors defied orders to stop and attempted to flee but were captured later. All 36 on board the ships were also taken in for questioning.Earlier this year, South Korean authorities seized 13 Chinese vessels for illegal fishing.