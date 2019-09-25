Main Opposition Party Criticizes Pro-Justice Minister Candlelight Rally

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) has slammed a public rally against the prosecution's probe into Justice Minister Cho Kuk and his family, calling its participants proxies for the government.LKP Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn made accusations in a party meeting on Monday, two days after a massive candlelight protest was held in front of the Supreme Prosecutors' Office in Seoul to express support for the minister and call for prosecution reform.Likening the protesters to Red Guards, or pro-government militia for the Chinese communist regime, the conservative party's leader accused President Moon Jae-in of mobilizing them.He also claimed that the allegations surrounding Cho are not confined to the minister or his family but a part of a larger abuse of power scandal, which he dubbed as “Moon Jae-in Gate.”LKP Floor Leader Na Kyung-won echoed Hwang in her accusations against the candlelight partakers and argued that what they are calling for is not to reform the prosecution but to hijack the prosecution.