S. Korean Man Indicted for Assaulting Japanese Woman in Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have indicted a South Korean man who was arrested earlier this year for assaulting a Japanese woman near Hongik University in Seoul.The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office on Monday said the 33-year-old man has been indicted and detained on charges of injuring and insulting a person.The man is suspected of assaulting a 19-year-old Japanese woman near the Hongdae subway station at around 6 a.m. on August 23rd and using profanity and insulting language against her and the Japanese people as a whole.The incident drew public attention after the victim released video clips and photos that captured the assault and triggered criticism from many fellow South Koreans that such violence could not be tolerated even in the midst of sour relations between Tokyo and Seoul.Police had booked the man without detention but the prosecution decided to indict and detain him based on advice from the citizen review committee within the prosecution.The civilian committee cited concerns over the recurrence of a similar incident, pointing to the fact that the assailant committed the crime while serving a suspended prison term for an assault charge.