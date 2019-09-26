Suspected African Swine Fever Case in Hwaseong Tests Negative

Photo : YONHAP News

Another suspected case of African swine fever(ASF) reported on Monday proved to be a false alarm after a test for the disease turned out negative.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said on Tuesday that the suspected case, reported at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at a farm in Hwaseong City in Gyeonggi Province, tested negative.It was the second suspected case reported from south of the capital region. A suspected case was reported in South Chungcheong Province on Sunday but later tested negative.Since the first ASF case emerged September 17 at a farm in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, eight more cases have been confirmed.