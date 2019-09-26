N. Korean Ambassador Blames US for Lack of Progress in Nuclear Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has again pressed the U.S. to come up with a new denuclearization proposal acceptable to Pyongyang.In an address to the UN General Assembly in New York on Monday, North Korea's ambassador to the UN Kim Song blamed the U.S. for the stalled nuclear talks.[Sound bite: Kim Song - North Korea's Ambassador to the United Nations (Korean)]"It depends on the U.S. whether the U.S.-DPRK negotiations will become a window of opportunity or an occasion that will hasten the crisis.""More than one year has passed since the adoption of the June 12 U.S.-DPRK joint statement. However, relations between the DPRK and the U.S. have made little progress so far. The situation on the Korean Peninsula has not come out of the vicious cycle of increased attention which is entirely attributable to the political and military provocations perpetrated by the U.S., which is resorting to an anachronistic hostile policy against the DPRK."Kim also criticized the South Korean government for "double dealing," claiming that South Korea publicly displayed gestures for peace and then deployed ultra-modern U.S. weapons and held joint military exercises with its ally this year.The ambassador said North Korea expressed a willingness to sit with Washington for comprehensive discussions, assuming that the U.S. has had enough time to find a calculation method that can be shared with Pyongyang.North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho attended and spoke at the UN General Assembly for the past three years but didn't attend this year.