US Urges S. Korea to Renew Intel-sharing Pact with Japan

Photo : YONHAP News

A senior U.S. defense official has publicly urged South Korea to reconsider its decision to end a military information sharing agreement with Japan.John Rood, undersecretary of defense for policy at the U.S. Department of Defense, made the call on Monday at a forum at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.Rood recommended that South Korea recommit to and renew the General Security of Military Information Agreement(GSOMIA) with Japan.The undersecretary then urged Seoul and Tokyo to engage in meaningful dialogue to address their differences.The U.S. has voiced strong concerns and disappointment over Seoul's decision to scrap GSOMIA, urging South Korea to reconsider its decision before the agreement expires on November 22.