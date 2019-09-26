Assembly Speaker Submitted Written Statement in Probe of Violence at Parliament

Photo : KBS News

National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang said he submitted a written statement to the prosecution in relation to an investigation into physical scuffles at parliament in April.Moon told KBS that he submitted the statement last Tuesday to the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office.In late April, the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) filed a complaint against Moon and then Floor Leader Kim Kwan-young of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party for abusing their authority.The LKP claimed that there were problems in the process in which the party removed two of its representatives -- Oh Shin-hwan and Kwon Eun-hee -- from a parliamentary judicial reform committee.Oh and Kwon opposed the fast-tracking of controversial election and judicial reform bills.The assembly speaker reportedly claimed in his statement to the prosecution that he approved the two lawmakers' resignation at the request of the party's then floor leader in accordance with the National Assembly Act.The then floor leader appeared at the prosecution on September 22 to cooperate with the investigation.The prosecution summoned 20 LKP lawmakers for questioning this week, excluding Chairperson Hwang Kyo-ahn and Floor Leader Na Kyung-won.