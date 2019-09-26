S. Korea Showcases F-35As at Armed Forces Day Ceremony

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's F-35A stealth fighters made their official public debut on Tuesday, the 71st annual Armed Forces Day.The special day was honored with a ceremony at the Air Force's Eleventh Fighter Wing base in Daegu, at which four F-35As were on display.South Korea has eight of the radar-evading high-tech fighter jets in their fleet, and plans to expand that number to 40 by 2021.The ceremony was attended by President Moon Jae-in, Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo, top commanders of the country's armed services, veterans and members of the general public.In an address, Moon said South Korea will build an indestructible security posture.The Defense Ministry said that it chose the air base at Daegu for the ceremony to demonstrate the military's prowess and to mark the 70th anniversary of the country's Air Force.North Korea, meanwhile, has been highly critical of South Korea's acquisition of the jet fighters and other advanced military technology, claiming that such assets are aimed at destroying North Korea and threaten peace on the Korean Peninsula.