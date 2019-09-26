Senior US Defense Official Says US Ready to Take 'Simultaneous, Parallel' Actions on Agreements with N. Korea

Photo : KBS News

A senior U.S. policymaker says the U.S. remains ready to take “simultaneous and parallel actions on all commitments” that the leaders of the U.S. and North Korea agreed to at their Singapore summit.U.S. Undersecretary of Defense for Policy John Rood made the remarks during a forum at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington on Monday.Rood said such commitments include the complete, final and fully verified denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, “transforming the U.S.-North Korea relationship, establishing a lasting and viable peace on the Korean Peninsula and making progress on the recovery of U.S. service members' remains from the Korean War.”He went on to say that the U.S. has been closely working with partners around the world to maintain economic pressure on the North through the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions.He stressed that such implementation efforts are crucial to seeking a diplomatic solution to the North’s weapons of mass destruction(WMD) and missile programs, which are prohibited by the UN.Rood said the North continuously violates international sanctions to boost its illegal WMD and missile programs, adding that the U.S. is cooperating with allies, including South Korea, Australia, France and Britain, to enforce UN sanctions on the North.