Gov't Urges Japan to Engage in Bilateral Talks to Address Export Curbs

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has again called on Japan to hold bilateral talks on a complaint filed with the World Trade Organization(WTO) over its export restrictions against South Korea.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said in a statement Tuesday that the government made the request for the talks via various channels but that Tokyo has yet to reply.The statement came as Tuesday marks three months since Japan first unveiled the export curbs.The statement said the curbs are unreasonable, adding that Seoul does not, by any means, agree with Tokyo’s stance that the export restrictions fully comply with WTO rules.The government said Japan is permitting the shipment of three high-tech materials in an extremely limited manner. In particular, the statement said Japan had not permitted a single shipment of fluorinated polyimide since implementing its trade restrictions.Earlier on September eleventh, the government filed a complaint with the world trade body, arguing that Japan's export curbs on three high tech materials to South Korean companies are inconsistent with its obligations under various WTO agreements.Under WTO rules, in the case of a trade conflict, related nations are mandated to first hold bilateral discussions.