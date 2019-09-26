LKP Leader to Appear for Questioning Regarding Physical Altercations Over 'Fast-Track' Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) Chairperson Hwang Kyo-ahn is expected to appear before prosecutors for questioning regarding physical altercations in April involving 109 lawmakers over the disputed passage of fast-tracked reform bills.The LKP said on Tuesday that Hwang will appear at the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office at 2:00 p.m.While Hwang wasn't included in the list of 20 LKP members prosecutors recently summoned for questioning this week, he is reportedly volunteering to appear as a party representative.In April, the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and minor opposition parties fast-tracked a set of reform bills in parliament despite physical resistance from the LKP, after which rival parties lodged complaints against one another.None of the 59 representatives from the main opposition responded to previous police summons, arguing National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang, who the party claims instigated the altercations, should first be questioned.Moon, meanwhile, responded to the prosecution's summons by submitting a written statement last week.