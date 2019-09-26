Gov't to Provide $300,000 in Humanitarian Aid to Flood-devastated Sudan

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to provide 300-thousand dollars in humanitarian aid to flood-stricken Sudan.The government announced on Monday that it will provide the assistance via the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.According to the Foreign Ministry, heavy rains that have pounded Sudan since August have killed at least 78 people and displaced some 340-thousand as of September 22nd.The humanitarian aid will be used to provide food, drinking water and medical supplies as well as toward emergency relief activities, including preventing the spread of infectious diseases.