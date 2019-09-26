LKP Leader Appears for Questioning Regarding Physical Altercations Over 'Fast-Track' Bills

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) Chairperson Hwang Kyo-ahn appeared before prosecutors for questioning regarding physical altercations in April involving 109 lawmakers over the disputed passage of fast-tracked reform bills.While Hwang wasn't included in the list of 20 LKP members prosecutors recently summoned for questioning this week, he volunteered to appear as a party representative.Appearing at the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office on Tuesday, Hwang said lawmakers from his party shouldn't appear for questioning as they were only following his orders and that the prosecution should deal with him.He said submitting the bills via fast-track was illegal, and that resisting that illegality in a peaceful way constituted no crime.In April, the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and minor opposition parties fast-tracked a set of reform bills in parliament despite physical resistance from the LKP, after which rival parties lodged complaints against one another.None of the 59 representatives from the main opposition responded to previous police summons, arguing National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang, who the party claims instigated the altercations, should first be questioned.Moon responded to the prosecution's summons by submitting a written statement last week.