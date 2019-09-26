Economy KOSPI Closes Tuesday Up 0.45%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) rose nine-point-37 points, or point-45 percent, on Tuesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-72-point-42.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining ten-point-34 points, or one-point-66 percent, to close at 632-point-10 points.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened two-point-eight won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-199 won.