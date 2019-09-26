S. Korea's Prosecution Puts Forth Reform Measures Following President's Order

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl ordered on Tuesday the abolition of special branches at nearly all district prosecutors' offices around the country.The move comes after President Moon Jae-in ordered the prosecution to draw up its own reform measures following a large-scale rally over the weekend calling for accelerated reforms of the state agency.Just three offices, including the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, were exempted from the measure.According to the Supreme Prosecutors' Office, the prosecutor general also ordered the return of all prosecutors dispatched to external agencies and suspension of vehicles provided to heads of district offices, as called for in proposed reforms backed by the Justice Ministry.The prosecution said it will gather public and internal opinions about its investigation process and organizational culture and put forth measures to reform the agency into one that prioritizes protecting human rights as ordered by the president.The state agency vowed to seek ways to improve how it exercises its investigative authority, including criticized practices such as public summons, publicizing facts of a suspected crime and overnight questioning.Internally, the prosecution pledged to establish a culture that is not determined by hierarchy.