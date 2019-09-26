Gov't: N. Korean Leader Not Likely to Visit China in Early October

South Korea believes there is no indication of an imminent trip to China by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
A Foreign Ministry official told reporters Tuesday that Seoul was keeping close tabs on the situation following speculation Kim might visit China this weekend to mark the 70th anniversary of Pyongyang-Beijing diplomatic relations.
Although the North Koreans could be making efforts to conceal such a trip in advance, officials speculate the likelihood of this scenario is low at the current time.
Beijing may have relayed related information to Seoul through diplomatic channels.
Further, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha may have discussed the issue during talks with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York last week.