Gov't: N. Korean Leader Not Likely to Visit China in Early October

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea believes there is no indication of an imminent trip to China by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.A Foreign Ministry official told reporters Tuesday that Seoul was keeping close tabs on the situation following speculation Kim might visit China this weekend to mark the 70th anniversary of Pyongyang-Beijing diplomatic relations.Although the North Koreans could be making efforts to conceal such a trip in advance, officials speculate the likelihood of this scenario is low at the current time.Beijing may have relayed related information to Seoul through diplomatic channels.Further, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha may have discussed the issue during talks with her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York last week.