Politics Delegation of Japan Medical Association Visits Pyongyang Hospital

Japan's Kyodo news agency reported that a delegation of the Japan Medical Association visited a children's hospital in the North Korean capital.



According to the report, the eight-member delegation including Mitsuaki Maseki, chairman of the association's house of delegates, visited the Pyongyang Okryu Children's Hospital on Tuesday and observed a class offered for hospitalized students.



The delegates also received a briefing from a North Korean official about the hospital's telemedicine system.



The team arrived in Pyongyang on Saturday and will stay until Thursday during which time the delegation will explore ways to provide medical assistance to North Korea.



It's the first time that the Japan Medical Association has dispatched a delegation to the communist regime for the purpose of medical aid.