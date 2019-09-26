Ruling Party Holds Forum on Prosecution Reform

Photo : YONHAP News

Over 20 lawmakers of the ruling Democratic Party held a forum in parliament on Tuesday and discussed ways to achieve prosecution reform and vowed to complete the task by all means.Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon also attended the meeting as well as professors and lawyers.DP floor leader Lee In-young said there is no reason to delay the reform.He said the massive power held by the prosecution should be dispersed and controlled in a democratic way while its independence and political neutrality must be strictly guaranteed.Lee also called for rectifying less than desirable investigative practices and urged the prosecution to immediately act on the president's order for its reform.Another lawmaker noted that the public's desire for an overhaul of the organization is higher than ever.