Main Opposition Party Calls for Parliamentary Probe on Public Firms' Employment Irregularities

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) is urging the ruling Democratic Party(DP) to implement their earlier agreement to inspect suspicions surrounding employment irregularities at several public companies.The party is calling for action after the Board of Audit and Inspection(BAI) pointed out on Sunday that Seoul Metro turned over a thousand non-regular workers into regular ones without due assessment and that around 15 percent of the measure’s beneficiaries were relatives of the employees at the subway operator.LKP Floor Leader Na Kyung-won argued in a party meeting on Monday that the BAI’s audit result should be an impetus for a parliamentary probe and urged the DP to swiftly adopt a related plan.Last December, the rival parties agreed to launch a parliamentary inspection on suspicious employment irregularities at government agencies, including Seoul Metro and Kangwon Land, but have yet to adopt a formal plan after the opposition bloc refused to pass bills to reform kindergartens.