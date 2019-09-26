Trump Welcomes Hyundai Motor's Joint AV Venture in US

Photo : KBS News

U.S. President Donald Trump has welcomed Hyundai Motor Group’s plan to launch an autonomous driving venture in the United States.His tweets on Sunday followed the announcement by the South Korean automaker that it signed a joint venture deal worth four billion dollars last week with global automotive parts manufacturer APTIV to develop autonomous vehicle-related technologies in the U.S.Calling it “big news,” Trump said “that's a lot of $$ and JOBS! Great jobs coming back to America!!"Under the agreement, Hyundai Motor, its affiliate Kia Motors and component supplier Hyundai Mobis will combine to invest two billion dollars in the joint venture. The joint entity will be established in Boston next year.