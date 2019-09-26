PM Denies Possibility of Replacing Top Prosecutor over Justice Minister Case

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon has denied rumors the government is considering whether to fire Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl over the prosecution’s investigation into allegations surrounding Justice Minister Cho Kuk and his family.Lee relayed his stance during an interpellation session at the National Assembly on Monday, while answering a question from Representative Park Myung-jae of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) on whether the Moon administration considers Yoon a stumbling block to reforming the prosecution.Asked about speculation the justice minister and the top prosecutor may step down together in a big deal to settle the case, Lee said that, to his knowledge, no such possibility has been discussed within the government.Referencing Cho’s long-held desire to reform the prosecution, the prime minister expressed hope the minister will complete the task.