PM Denies Possibility of Replacing Top Prosecutor over Justice Minister Case

South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon has denied rumors the government is considering whether to fire Prosecutor-General Yoon Seok-youl over the prosecution’s investigation into allegations surrounding Justice Minister Cho Kuk and his family.
Lee relayed his stance during an interpellation session at the National Assembly on Monday, while answering a question from Representative Park Myung-jae of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) on whether the Moon administration considers Yoon a stumbling block to reforming the prosecution.
Asked about speculation the justice minister and the top prosecutor may step down together in a big deal to settle the case, Lee said that, to his knowledge, no such possibility has been discussed within the government.
Referencing Cho’s long-held desire to reform the prosecution, the prime minister expressed hope the minister will complete the task.