US-N. Korea Working-Level Negotiations to Resume on Oct. 5

The United States and North Korea have agreed to resume working-level denuclearization talks this week.The North's Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said in a statement via the regime’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Tuesday that the two sides have agreed to hold a working-level negotiation session on Saturday, following a preliminary contact on Friday.Choe expressed hope the talks will be a positive development for their bilateral relations, adding delegates from the North are ready to enter negotiations.The North did not mention where the meetings will be held.