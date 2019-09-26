Menu Content

US-N. Korea Working-Level Negotiations to Resume on Oct. 5

Write: 2019-10-01 18:19:25Update: 2019-10-02 10:55:50

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States and North Korea have agreed to resume working-level denuclearization talks this week. 

The North's Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said in a statement via the regime’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Tuesday that the two sides have agreed to hold a working-level negotiation session on Saturday, following a preliminary contact on Friday. 

Choe expressed hope the talks will be a positive development for their bilateral relations, adding delegates from the North are ready to enter negotiations. 

The North did not mention where the meetings will be held.
