JCS: N. Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile toward East Sea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said that North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the East Sea Wednesday morning from Wonsan on the east coast.The JCS said that the South Korean military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches, while maintaining a readiness posture.It is the eleventh time that the North has fired projectiles this year and 22 days since the last launch on September tenth.The provocation comes a day after North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said Pyongyang and Washington agreed to hold working-level negotiations on Saturday.