S. Korea Confirms Tenth Case of African Swine Fever

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea confirmed a tenth case of African swine fever(ASF) on Wednesday in northern Gyeonggi Province.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said that a suspected case reported on Tuesday at a farm in Paju resulted in a positive test for the deadly virus.It marked the first confirmed case in five days and the third case in Paju, which borders North Korea.Following the latest confirmation, the government issued a 48-hour standstill for pig farms, feed factories and slaughterhouses in Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces and Incheon starting from 3:30 a.m. Wednesday.Meanwhile, another suspected case was reported in Paju early on Wednesday, prompting emergency quarantine measures.