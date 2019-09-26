JCS Chiefs of S. Korea, US, Japan Hold Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

The heads of the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) from South Korea, the United States and Japan held a meeting in Washington on Tuesday to discuss security issues and trilateral military cooperation.According to Seoul's Defense Ministry, JCS Chair Park Han-ki met with his respective U.S. and Japanese counterparts Mark Milley and Koji Yamazaki at the U.S. JCS chief's office.The JCS heads are thought to have discussed South Korea's decision to end the General Security of Military Information Agreement with Japan.The U.S. has expressed strong concern and disappointment over Seoul's decision, urging it to reconsider due to potential negative impacts on trilateral security cooperation.The meeting was arranged by the U.S. as Park and Yamazaki were visiting Washington to attend Milley's swearing-in ceremony on Monday.