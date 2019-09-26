Japan: N. Korean Projectile Landed in Exclusive Economic Zone

Photo : YONHAP News

The Japanese government said that North Korea's ballistic missile launch is a violation of UN resolutions.According to Japanese public broadcaster NHK, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said in a news conference shortly after the launch that the North fired two ballistic missiles at around 7:10 a.m. Wednesday.He said one fell outside Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone at 7:17 a.m., but the other landed in waters east of Shimane Prefecture at 7:27 a.m. inside the zone.Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe convened a National Security Council meeting to discuss response measures. Before heading into the meeting, Abe told reporters that the missile launches violated UN resolutions and that Tokyo strongly protests the move.