Suspect in Hwaseong Serial Murder Case Confesses to Killings

The primary suspect in the infamous Hwaseong serial murder case has admitted to killing the victims and confessed to five other undisclosed crimes.According to the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police on Tuesday, the suspect, identified by his surname Lee, recently admitted to killing nine women in Hwaseong between 1986 and 1961.Lee, who is serving life in prison for raping and killing his sister-in-law in 1994, also confessed to three additional crimes in Hwaseong and two in Cheongju.The confession came 13 days after police identified Lee as a prime suspect in the decades-old serial murder mystery.The police plan an investigation to verify Lee's confession in light of the possibility that the suspect may have confessed to avoid further investigation or may reverse his confession later.