Politics

Presidential Office: High Possibility that N. Korea Tested SLBM

Write: 2019-10-02 10:10:09Update: 2019-10-02 11:14:00

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has said it is highly possible that the North tested a submarine-launched ballistic missile on Wednesday. 

The office made the assessment in a press release after holding an emergency National Security Council(NSC) standing committee meeting following the North's projectile launch earlier in the day. 

The NSC expressed strong concern that the North conducted a missile test ahead of resuming nuclear negotiations with the U.S. on Saturday. 

It said South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities will make a thorough analysis based on close consultation.
