Presidential Office: High Possibility that N. Korea Tested SLBM

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has said it is highly possible that the North tested a submarine-launched ballistic missile on Wednesday.The office made the assessment in a press release after holding an emergency National Security Council(NSC) standing committee meeting following the North's projectile launch earlier in the day.The NSC expressed strong concern that the North conducted a missile test ahead of resuming nuclear negotiations with the U.S. on Saturday.It said South Korean and U.S. intelligence authorities will make a thorough analysis based on close consultation.