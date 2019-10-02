JCS: North Korea Test-fires Pukkuksong SLBM

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) said that North Korea fired a submarine-launched ballistic missile(SLBM) into the East Sea at about 7:11 a.m. Wednesday from Wonsan on the east coast.The JCS said that the projectile is presumed to be a Pukkuksong SLBM that reached a maximum altitude of around 910 kilometers and a range of 450 kilometers.The South Korean military is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches, while maintaining a readiness posture.It is the eleventh time that the North has fired projectiles this year and 22 days since the last launch on September tenth. North Korea last fired an SLBM in August 2016.The provocation comes a day after North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui said Pyongyang and Washington agreed to hold working-level negotiations on Saturday.