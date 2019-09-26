Rallies Supporting, Protesting against Justice Minister Scheduled This Week

Large rallies supporting Justice Minister Cho Kuk and demanding his resignation will be held in Seoul this week.
A massive candlelight demonstration in support of the justice minister and his reform drive is scheduled to take place in front of the Supreme Public Prosecutors' Office in southern Seoul from 6 p.m. Saturday.
It will be the third consecutive weekend rally held by supporters of the justice minister.
A separate rally will be held in central Seoul on Thursday afternoon calling for the resignation of Cho, as investigations into alleged improprieties involving the minister and his family widen.
From 6 p.m. Thursday, college students will hold a separate rally near Marronnier Park in Seoul demanding that Cho step down.