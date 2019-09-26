Rallies Supporting, Protesting against Justice Minister Scheduled This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Large rallies supporting Justice Minister Cho Kuk and demanding his resignation will be held in Seoul this week.A massive candlelight demonstration in support of the justice minister and his reform drive is scheduled to take place in front of the Supreme Public Prosecutors' Office in southern Seoul from 6 p.m. Saturday.It will be the third consecutive weekend rally held by supporters of the justice minister.A separate rally will be held in central Seoul on Thursday afternoon calling for the resignation of Cho, as investigations into alleged improprieties involving the minister and his family widen.From 6 p.m. Thursday, college students will hold a separate rally near Marronnier Park in Seoul demanding that Cho step down.